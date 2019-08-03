Air Force veteran, 94, wins $6.5M in Oregon lottery after checking ticket one more time before tossing it

A moment of hesitation turned out to be an extremely profitable one for a former Air Force pilot who took a second glance at an Oregon lottery ticket before tossing it only to find he won $6.5 million.

William Bowker regularly plays the lotto and when his granddaughter came to visit him recently, he had her check his tickets.

“She thought it was a Mega Million ticket, and started circling matching numbers on the ticket,” Bowker said according to a press release from the Oregon Lottery. “But they were for the wrong game. I had an Oregon’s Game Megabucks ticket.”

The 94-year-old veteran was about to throw out the $5 ticket when he decided to take one more look.

"I am glad I did. I immediately thought — BOOM! I won!” he said.

According to the press release, Bower opted to take the lump sum payment, earning him $2.2 million after taxes.

Bower called a family meeting right away to discuss his earnings, adding that he plans to share the prize money with his family.

“I have what I need, and I’m 94,” he said. “This is a wonderful way to help my family.”