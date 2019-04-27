Expand / Collapse search
Air Force plans combat exercise, weapons evaluation in Utah

Associated Press

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – The U.S. Air Force will conduct a large training exercise and a weapons evaluation in Utah in coming weeks.

Hill Air Force Base officials said Saturday that the 388th and 419th fighter wings based at Hill and equipped with F-16 fighters will conduct the simulated combat exercise Tuesday and Wednesday with F-16 units from Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico and Kunsan Air Base in Korea.

Officials said pilots will take off in waves to simulate a large-scale engagement with enemy aircraft.

The Combat Hammer weapons evaluation is scheduled May 6-17 at the Utah Test and Training Range and will include F-35As from Hill, F-16s from Kunsan, F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina and A-10s from Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.