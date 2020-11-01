Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Air Force plane lands in Michigan airport after mechanical issues

President Trump is expected to appear at a rally in the area on Monday

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A military aircraft landed at a Michigan airport Sunday evening after mechanical issues. 

The Boeing C-17 Globemaster III landed at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids over pressurization issues, airport spokeswoman Mary Ann Sabo told Fox News. 

No one was injured. 

"Everybody is safe and they're currently looking at maintenance," Sabo said. 

Calls to the Air Force went unanswered and messages from Fox News were not returned. President Trump is scheduled to appear at a rally in Grand Rapids on Monday.

It was not clear of the military aircraft was released to his appearance. 