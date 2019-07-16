Air Force major accused of murder after deputies find wife's remains

An Air Force major in Texas has been accused of killing his wife after a 134-day missing person search ended with investigators discovering the woman's remains, authorities said.

Maj. Andre McDonald, 40, already behind bars in connection with his wife’s disappearance, was charged Saturday with murder by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

Andreen McDonald was last seen leaving a Pizza Hut on Feb. 28 with her autistic 8-year-old daughter, deputies said. Andreen's remains were found Thursday east of Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis.

“It’s not a full body it’s just a couple bones and she don’t deserve that,” Andreen's mother, Hyacinth Smith, told FOX29 San Antonio.

McDonald reported his 29-year-old wife missing March 1. But he was locked up two days later, on evidence tampering charges, after authorities reportedly found blood at the couple's home and obtained evidence McDonald bought a shovel, an ax, gasoline and a “burn barrel.”

Smith told FOX29 her son-in-law had a temper, but she said her daughter was a fighter and the two would always work things out.

“I don’t know what got into him this [time], but it must be the devil," she said. "I don’t know."