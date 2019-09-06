Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US Air Force
Published

Air Force jet accidentally fires rocket into the Arizona desert

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 6

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 6 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A jet that fired a rocket over the Arizona desert near Tucson on Thursday morning did so by accident, the Air Force said, acknowledging the potentially calamitous mishap and confirming the rocket landed in an "uninhabited area."

Officials said the incident was under investigation, FOX10 Phoenix reported.

“The rocket impacted in a desert wash in an uninhabited area under the Jackal Military Operations Area, which is located approximately 60 miles northeast of Tucson,” the Air Force announced Thursday.

AIR FORCE FIGHTER JET DROPS DUMMY BOMBS OVER FLORIDA AFTER BIRD STRIKE, OFFICIALS SAY

A mighty A-10 Thunderbolt II from Idaho's 190th Fighter Squadron soars high in the blue sky above the Orchard Combat Training Center on Aug. 19 where the Idaho National Guard regularly conducts their training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

A mighty A-10 Thunderbolt II from Idaho's 190th Fighter Squadron soars high in the blue sky above the Orchard Combat Training Center on Aug. 19 where the Idaho National Guard regularly conducts their training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

The jet, an A-10C Thunderbolt II, was on a training mission when it released the single white phosphorous M156 rocket, officials said.

No injuries, damage or fires were reported.

The jet took off earlier in the morning from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pilot was assigned to the 345th Fighter Squadron from the 355th Wing.

The military uses the M156 to conceal troop movement and identify targets.