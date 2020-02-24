Air Force recommends discharging airman with white nationalist ties: report

An Air Force administrative board has recommended a Colorado airman be discharged for ties to a white nationalist group, according to a Monday report.

Sgt. Cory Reeves, based at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, was reduced in rank from master sergeant to technical sergeant after an investigation determined he had been a member of “Identity Evropa,” an organization defined by the Anti-Defamation League as a hate group.

Earlier this month, the Office of Special Investigations, a unit within the Criminal Division of the Justice Department, confirmed his active membership and participation in the group, the Air Force Times reported.

Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told the outlet Saturday that the board has recommended Reeves be discharged from the Air Force – but a review process is still ongoing.

Colorado Springs Anti-Fascists identified Reeves as a “patron” and organizer of Identity Evropa, who made monthly donations beyond what regular members pay. The group also released photos of Reeves that allegedly showed him taking part in the Identity Evropa’s protests.

The allegations prompted an investigation by the Air Force, which was completed in August. The following month, Reeves was demoted to technical sergeant.

At a hearing earlier this month, some lawmakers in a House Armed Services subcommittee criticized what they regarded as the Air Force’s delayed response.

“Only recently, after facing intense pressure, did the Air Force decide to begin the process of removing [Reeves] from the military, and that’s a concern to me,” said Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M.

Robert Grabosky, the deputy director of law enforcement at the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, said during the hearing that the OSI investigates airmen for “active participation” rather than “mere membership” in a white nationalist organization.

He qualified though that the military has other ways to address such matters if a service member is suspected of promoting white supremacist views.