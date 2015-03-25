After allowing Festivus pole and Nativity scene, Florida officials reject Satanic display

Florida state officials overseeing holiday displays at the Capitol have said yes to a Nativity scene, a Festivus pole and even a chair holding a fake pile of pasta with eyeballs and an accompanying "provherb" from the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

But they are drawing the line with Satan.

The Department of Management Services emailed The Satanic Temple on Wednesday, telling the group its proposed display of an angel falling from heaven into an open fire was "grossly offensive."

A telephone message seeking comment from group co-founder Lucien Greaves was not immediately returned Thursday.

During this year's holiday season, several groups have been allowed to put up displays in the Statehouse rotunda because the area is considered to be a public forum.