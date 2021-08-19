Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan
Published

Afghanistan ‘devastated’ by Taliban takeover, says US-based nephew of exiled leader

Amel Ghani says he does not support his uncle’s decision to leave Afghanistan, according to a report

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has left much of the country ‘devastated,’ says the 27-year-old nephew of Ashraf Ghani, the county’s exiled president.

Amel Ghani is a graduate of American University and living in Washington, D.C., according to FOX 35 of Orlando, which recently interviewed him.

Since the fall of Kabul last week, the country has been in "complete chaos," the nephew said. The fallout has even reached him, in the capital city of the U.S., he claimed.

EXILED AFGHAN LEADER ASHRAF GHANI CLAIMS HE ‘WOULD HAVE BEEN HANGED’ HAD HE STAYED: REPORT

"I am not just receiving questions, I am receiving threats on my family's lives, among other things," he told FOX 35.

But the younger Ghani warned anyone planning to do him harm that he’s prepared to defend himself.

"Hey, if I see you somewhere on the street, we are going to have a serious problem," he said.

Ghani told the station that he does not support his uncle’s decision to leave Afghanistan. Ashraf Ghani is said to be staying in the United Arab Emirates – and posted a video to Facebook on Wednesday in which he claimed he was "expelled" from Afghanistan and would have been "hanged" had he stayed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amel Ghani insisted that most Afghans want peace after many years of conflict.

"I think peace is at the top of everybody's agenda. I mean, the last 50 years the war has just been going from one government to another government," he said.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money