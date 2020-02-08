Expand / Collapse search
Afghanistan
Published

Multiple US casualties in Afghanistan after attack during military mission, officials say

By Nick Givas | Fox News
One U.S. official has told the Associated Press the soldiers were engaged by direct firing.

There were multiple American casualties after U.S. and Afghan troops were fired on during a mission in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday, two U.S. officials confirmed to Fox News.

Military personnel were fired upon while carrying out the operation, but the number of deaths and the severity of any injuries have yet to be confirmed, according to The Associated Press.

Military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett issued in a statement, saying those involved in the attack were "engaged by direct firing."

"We are assessing the situation," he added. There were no other details provided as of Saturday afternoon.

Last year, 20 Americans were killed in action in Afghanistan.

In September, President Trump abruptly canceled talks with the Taliban including a visit to Camp David after an American soldier was killed in the country.

The attack Saturday comes after Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Thanksgiving to announce he has resumed negotiations with the Taliban.

The Trump administration is weighing a decision to remove up to 4,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

There are currently about 12,000 US troops deployed there.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Nick Givas is a reporter with Fox News. You can find him on Twitter at @NGivasDC.