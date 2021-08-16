Afghan Americans rally outside White House, blame Biden for debacle

Hundreds of Afghan American protesters gathered outside the White House on Sunday to support Afghan civilians. The group also called on the international community to denounce the Taliban and for President Biden to do more.

One woman who spoke with Fox News broke down in tears.

"My family is there. All my people is there. They’re killing all my people," she wept.

Many Afghan American women feared for the girls left to face the Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal, the AP reported.

"Our girls. The girls who are under 20 don’t know what life is like under Taliban. Their lives are all destroyed. They're all destroyed," two women who have family in Afghanistan told Fox News.

Afghan Americans also feared for their families who are unable to leave. Seven people have been killed Monday at Kabul International Airport as residents tried to flee the country amid the Taliban takeover. Video on social media shows people running, clinging on to planes as they depart.

"I have immediate family that’s living in Afghanistan right now. They shut down the airport nobody can fly out – they’re stuck there," one woman told Fox News.

Demonstrators also expressed their anger toward President Biden.

"We’re all incredibly disappointed in President Biden and the administration for pulling out all the troops from Afghanistan literally overnight," one woman explained to Fox News.

"That was not the only way out," another protester said.

"It’s all gone back. I feel like it was for nothing," one woman told Fox News.

Another man agreed: "it’s back to where it was in 1994."

One protester said she feared for the future. "You’re giving back the power to the people. The same type of people. Savages."

"This is not just bad for Afghanistan. This is bad for the world. It’s bad for the neighboring countries. It’s bad for America," she added.