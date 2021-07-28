Affordable housing project in Detroit suburb robbed of 80K in AC units

An affordable housing project in a Detroit suburb was robbed of $80,000 in air conditioning units.

"Insurance does not cover the cost of securing the air conditioners," the CEO of social services organization Lighthouse, Ryan Hertz , said. "It’s a real shame after this long journey to provide these beautiful (housing) units to well deserving residents to have the property targeted like that."

A total of 22 air conditioners were stolen from the Coolidge Place affordable housing development in Oak Park, Michigan, last month, according to local reports. Hertz estimates that the costs to replace the units sits at around $80,000, which includes paying for security cages to protect all the air conditioning units.

The housing complex said it will push forward with its grand opening this week despite the theft and is working to replace the units quickly.

"In the middle of the summer it’s really sad," he said. "We’re doing everything we can to replace the stolen air conditioners as quickly as we can."

The housing project, which cost about $15 million and is located just north of Detroit, was established to give housing to struggling families.

Police are investigating the theft and did not immediately return Fox News’s request for comment on the matter.

Several similar thefts were reported in a neighboring town. Thieves often steal AC units for aluminum and copper tubing and fins.

