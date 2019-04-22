Protesters climb Universal Studios globe in California demanding NBC take climate-change action

Climate-change activists took over the Universal Studios globe in California on Monday, claiming they were gluing themselves to the iconic sphere and demanding action from NBCUniversal.

Two protesters with Extinction Rebellion Los Angeles waved green flags with the organization's symbol from atop the globe on it as visitors to the tourist spot watched.

A spokesperson for Universal Studios told Fox News on Monday that "Earth Day demonstrators came to the property unannounced and we are working with law enforcement to have them peacefully removed."

Extinction Rebellion LA stated on Facebook Monday afternoon — in addition to noting that one demonstrator was arrested as a result of the protest — that they had "taken the globe at universal studios."

The group reportedly sent NBCUniversal a list of demands asked that they declare that the world is "indeed in a Climate and Ecological Emergency – that the extinction of the natural world is happening, that we are facing the collapse of civilization."

In the list, obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles, was comprised of four different points — including asking the company to "tell the whole truth about our climate and ecological emergency, including the failure of the US Government to respond with appropriate action/preparedness planning until now."

Another point demanded: "That NBC reject all advertising from fossil fuel corporations, agrees to be zero-carbon by 2025, and publish a public, annual eco-audit of all NBC/Universal operations, including summary of key ecological and carbon data."

The fourth point requested that NBCUniversal "only permit think-tank spokespersons or lobbyists on the air to discuss the climate and ecological emergency whose funding is made fully transparent to your viewers in each and every case."

Extinction Rebellion was also behind a similar protest last week at New York City's City Hall in Lower Manhattan. Of the close to 150 protesters at the event, the New York Post reported that more than 60 were arrested.

London's Metropolitan Police stated in a news release on Monday that they were aware of an Extinction Rebellion protest in Parliament Square to take place Tuesday, and have put a "robust policing plan" into place.