Active storm track moving across US while extreme cold looms

Storm systems expected to bring several rounds of rain and snow

Janice Dean
National Forecast, Feb. 3Video

The storm system that brought close to 3 feet of snow to the Northeast is still bringing lingering snow showers through Thursday. 

The Northwest remains active with rain and mountain snow down through northern California

The national forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 3. (Fox News)

There's a very active storm track bringing energy and moisture from the West and spreading it across the Plains, Midwest and the Mississippi Valley.   

Several rounds of rain, wind, snow and icy precipitation will be possible as these systems move across the country.  

Expected precipitation totals next week. (Fox News)

The other big story is the extreme cold that will be invading the U.S. starting this weekend.  

A blast of arctic air is expected to sweep across the U.S. (Fox News)

Temperatures will be frigid with dangerous wind chills heading into next week. 

