‘Active shooter’ situation, shots fired at New Jersey UPS facility, police say

A man who took his ex-girlfriend and another person hostage inside a New Jersey United Parcel Service facility on Monday sparked an active shooter situation that sent police rushing to the scene, sources told Fox News.

Logan Township police told Fox News that "shots have been fired" at the facility, which is located about 20 miles south of Philadelphia. A law enforcement source later told Fox News that no one was struck by the gunfire and the alleged shooter was a man, known to local law enforcement, who took his ex-girlfriend and another person hostage inside the building.

The incident at the facility was first reported at about 9 a.m., prompting a large response from local and county officials. Video and photos from the scene showed police cruisers surrounding the loading dock area of the building in Logan Township. Armed officers could be seen crouching behind one of the vehicles.



“UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey. We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time,” the company said in a statement.

The UPS facility was evacuated. A modified lockdown, meaning no one can enter or leave the building, was ordered at three Logan Township schools following the reported active shooter.

New York City police said they are also monitoring the situation.

