Active shooter situation at California Marine Corps base

Military police are responding to an active shooter situation at a major Marine Corps base in Southern California, officials said.

Military police responded to shots fired at 6:30 a.m. PT at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Capt. Nicole Plymale, public affairs officer for the base, told Fox News.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time, Plymale said. Military police have the suspect cordoned off and are in contact with him. There is a shelter-in-place order in effect.

A screenshot of a text message security alert sent out at 7:07 a.m. said the entrance to the base and hospital were restricted.

“PLEASE SHELTER IN PLACE UNTIL NOTIFIED,” it read, according to the screenshot shared on Twitter.

“Code white. There is an active shooter in the A M C C. Remain calm. Silence your cell phone. Run, hide, fight. Help is on the way,” the text message said. “Please respond. 1. Acknowledge; I will attempt to evacuate. 2. Acknowledge; I am sheltering in place. 3. I am on leave, liberty at alternate work site or T A D.

Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, the largest U.S. Marine Corps Base also known as 29 Palms, sits adjacent to the city of Twentynine Palms in San Bernardino County, Calif., near Joshua Tree National Park.

The base stretches for 932 square miles across the Mojave Desert, according to KCAL.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.