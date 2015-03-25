ACLU settles lawsuit with Ohio school district over portrait of Jesus displayed at school

A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit challenging the display of a portrait of Jesus that had been in an Ohio school for years.

The Ohio chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union on Friday announced they have agreed to settle the lawsuit against the Jackson City School District.

The ACLU in a statement said the agreement requires the district to permanently remove the portrait and to pay the organization damages and legal fees "totaling nearly six figures."

The school in April said it had removed the portrait. But negotiations on the settlement stalled after it was discovered that the portrait had returned to the school lawn for a prayer meeting, and was also visible to those entering an art-storage area.

The district didn't have an immediate comment.