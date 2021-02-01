Ace Hardware employee accidentally shot by bystander: report

An employee at an Ace Hardware store in Phoenix was shot Saturday by a bystander after giving chase to a shoplifting suspect, reports said.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the employee chased the suspect outside of the store and a bystander fired at the suspected thief. She missed the suspect and instead hit the employee, the report said. He sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Nya Reyes, 45, was arrested and reportedly faces charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm within city limits. She remained at the scene, the report said.

The shooting occurred at about 9 a.m. Police said that a person who was outside the store witnessed the incident and opened fire, ABC 15 reported. The suspected shoplifter has not been caught.