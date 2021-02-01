Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Ace Hardware employee accidentally shot by bystander: report

The shooting occurred at about 9 a.m.

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An employee at an Ace Hardware store in Phoenix was shot Saturday by a bystander after giving chase to a shoplifting suspect, reports said.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the employee chased the suspect outside of the store and a bystander fired at the suspected thief. She missed the suspect and instead hit the employee, the report said. He sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Nya Reyes, 45, was arrested and reportedly faces charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm within city limits. She remained at the scene, the report said.

The shooting occurred at about 9 a.m. Police said that a person who was outside the store witnessed the incident and opened fire, ABC 15 reported. The suspected shoplifter has not been caught.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money