Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MILITARY
Published
Last Update 29 mins ago

Access panel drops off plane, falls into Vegas neighborhood

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS – A company that provides training services for the U.S. military says an access panel from one of its aircraft dropped off and fell into a Las Vegas neighborhood near Nellis Air Force Base.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the incident Thursday involving an A-4 jet belonging to Draken International.

The panel hit the ground between a vehicle and a building and no injuries were reported.

Draken said in a statement that the panel fell off the airplane shortly after it left Nellis on a training mission.

Neighborhood resident Anthony Pitts said he was scared when he heard a loud smack that he first thought was a gunshot.