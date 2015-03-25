A glance at proposals to rein in rating agencies

Credit rating agencies, blamed for failing to provide adequate warning about risky investments, would come under greater regulation and scrutiny in both the House-passed financial regulation bill and in legislation pending in the Senate.

Ratings agencies analyze investments and offer scores based on analysts' assessments of the investment issuer's default risk. The higher the risk, the higher the interest the issuer must pay to sell its bonds.

A glance at what both pieces of legislation would do.

—Ratings agencies would have to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Currently, the SEC is prohibited by law from overseeing credit rating agencies, which claim their ratings are protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. The Senate bill would create a new Office of Credit Rating Agencies within the SEC.

—Agencies would have to disclose their methodologies, how they used third parties to conduct due diligence on their assessments, as well as their own ratings track record by providing information on any changes to their initial ratings.

—Currently, ratings agencies are paid by the banks whose investments they rate. The House bill would require the SEC to issue rules that would either prohibit or require a ratings agency to disclose any conflicts of interest related to its assessments of investments. Conflicts would include how the agency is paid and whether it has business relationships with the issuer of an investment. The Senate bill would require a study of the independence of ratings agencies, including an examination of conflicts of interest. But the Senate also would require that at least half the members of agency boards be independent, with no financial stake in credit ratings.

—Investors could sue ratings agencies on the grounds of reckless failure to analyze an investment.

—Under the Senate bill a ratings agency could lose its SEC registration if the SEC determines that the agency has developed a record of providing consistently inaccurate ratings.