99-year-old Georgia woman beats coronavirus after 17-day battle

A Georgia hospital is celebrating a 99-year-old woman who won a 17-day battle with the coronavirus — and thanking her for being an inspiration.

Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany sent Maude Burke home last week.

Doctors, nurses and other hospital staffers lined the corridor and cheered Maude as she was wheeled out of the hospital, WSB-TV reported Monday.

“This celebration was extra special,” the hospital said on Facebook.

The hospital said Burke is just a few months shy of her 100th birthday and the oldest COVID-19 patient it has been able to discharge.

“Her strength and determination are amazing, and we wish her well as she continues to recover,” the hospital said. “Thank you for being an inspiration, Ms. Maude!”

Video of Maude leaving the hospital has been viewed more 117,000 times on the hospital's Facebook page.