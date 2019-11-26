Connecticut man, 93, who police say backed over septuagenarian charged with negligent homicide

A 93-year-old Connecticut man was charged Monday with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle stemming from an incident earlier this year in which police said he ran over and killed a 73-year-old man at a waste station.

Edward Socha, of Trumbull, was arrested in his hospital bed and charged in connection to the Feb. 8, 2019 death of Alexander “Barry” Trup, The New Haven Register reported.

Eugene Riccio, Socha's lawyer, said he will likely be unable to make his Jan. 7 arraignment since he is hospitalized with numerous ailments not related to the crash.



"By any measure it’s a terrible tragedy for all concerned." — Eugene Riccio, Edward Socha lawyer

Trup was unloading debris from his vehicle when he was fatally struck by a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Socha, the report said.



Witnesses said Socha was backing up to the building to unload material when his car lurched backward and struck Trup, knocking him to the ground. After striking Trup, the car continued traveling backward in a circle and backed over him at least one additional time, the report said.

Socha allegedly confirmed to police he was backing up and looking through his rear window when the car suddenly accelerated. He said he didn’t see Trup before hitting him and didn’t realize he had struck Trup until he saw him lying on the ground, police said.

Police interviewed Trup who told them he had noticed the car backing towards him and tapped on the trunk to alert the driver. However, the car continued to accelerate toward him and then hit him, he said.



Trup died a short time later. An autopsy revealed he died as a result of a blunt impact injury to his torso, the Register reported.



“The family of Barry Trup is devastated by his loss. He was a dedicated and loving father, husband and friend,” the family’s lawyer, Michael Tortora said.



Police later examined Socha’s car and determined it was in proper working order.