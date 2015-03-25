93-year-old New York woman reportedly attacked during visit to childhood home

A Queens woman reportedly was attacked while returning to her childhood home in Washington Heights on a visit to see how it had changed after 73 years.

Marjorie Ramondetta, 93, and her daughter Linda Reynolds, 65, were allegedly shoved down a flight of stairs by a suspect who at first offered to help them, The New York Post reported.

The women went to the building Tuesday to take photos for a family scrapbook when police say they were approached by the suspect identified as Richard Davidson.

"He said, 'Can I help you?' He was clean-cut, clean clothes, clean-shaven. He looked decent," Reynolds told The Post.

The 25-year-old reportedly escorted the women to the second-floor apartment where Ramondetta once lived.

"He [then] says, 'I have to get my keys downstairs,'" Reynolds told the newspaper. "He came back up an said, 'I'm going to hurt you,'" she said. He then allegedly shoved the women down the stairs when they refused to let go of their bags.

"After we fell, he took the bags," Reynolds told The Post.

Davidson was arrested on unrelated grand-larceny charges on the day of the attack and confessed to stealing the women's purses, and another attack, The Post reported.

