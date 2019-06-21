91-year-old Holocaust survivor killed in SoCal hit-and-run

A 91-year-old Holocaust survivor was killed in a Southern California hit-and-run Monday while walking his dog through a Los Angeles crosswalk, according to reports.

"We wish you had a human soul to stop or call and not leave him lying on the ground,” Gennady Bolotsky’s granddaughter said of the suspected driver, who is still at large, according to Fox 11. Bolotsky’s family gathered at the scene Thursday to ask for help in finding the suspect.

"He was supposed to live to 100 or more. At 91, he had more energy than a person half his life," Bolotsky's son said.

The 91-year-old was hit at the same crosswalk 15 years ago and survived, KABC reported.

Bolotsky, born in 1928, came to the United States after escaping the Nazi occupation of Ukraine, Fox 11 reported.

Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information on the suspect.