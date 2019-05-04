90-year-old to become Northeastern Illinois' oldest graduate

A 90-year-old great-grandfather is about make history by becoming the oldest student to earn a bachelor's degree from Northeastern Illinois University since the school started keeping records in 1962.

Bob Dwyer, an Army veteran and retired widower, will graduate with a degree in interdisciplinary studies on Monday.

Dwyer told the Chicago Tribune that "education is always a plus and we can never have too much of it."

Dwyer says he decided to enroll in college after his wife died in 2010.

One of Dwyer's professors at Northeastern says he believes other students benefit from having a fellow student with more life experience.

Dwyer says he intends to slow down after graduation since school has been a "24/7" endeavor.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com