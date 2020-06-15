Elderly Indiana couple reunited after 5-week coronavirus separation

An Indiana woman has been reunited with her husband after her five-week fight against the coronavirus kept them apart for the first time in 67 years of marriage.

Joyce Hoffman, 90, emerged from the COVID-19 unit at Hooverwood Living in Indianapolis last Thursday to cheering from its staff before meeting her husband Don, who was holding a bouquet of flowers.

“I have to cry from happiness. I have to cry!” Don, who is also 90, is heard saying in an emotional video released by the facility. “You look so wonderful! You look so beautiful!”

“How can you be so cute?” Joyce responds.

Brittany Scheidt, a staff member at Hooverwood Living, told WTTV there “wasn’t a dry eye in the building” after the pair reunited.

The station adds that Joyce Hoffman, who tested positive for the coronavirus on May 1, had been away from her husband for the first time in their nearly seven decades as a married couple.

“After every resident ‘graduates’ from our COVID unit, all of our staff gather to celebrate and have a parade for them,” Scheidt said. “This celebration was incredibly special because we planned a surprise reunion for Joyce and Don—he didn’t know she was coming back.”

The facility later posted pictures of Joyce and Don celebrating her belated 90th birthday, as she hit the milestone on May 31 while still under special care.