Nevada girl, 9, dies days after wind blew bounce house into power lines

A 9-year-old Nevada girl has died just days after a gust of wind lifted a bounce house she was inside 10 feet off the ground into power lines last Sunday.

Elizabeth “Lizzy” Hammond’s family confirmed the girl’s death Friday, the same day hundreds of emergency responders and hospital staff lined the hallways of Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno for an honor walk as Lizzy's family donated her organs.

“We believe that her beautiful spirit will carry on within those individuals that she helps,” the family said in a statement. "She was a warm, kind, and selfless girl who loved everything and everyone.” She also volunteered to feed the homeless.

Two other children who were in the bounce house were treated for minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The inflatable house was secured to the ground when the wind pulled it up.

