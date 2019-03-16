Unrest at youth basketball game results in 9 teens arrested after crowd 'closes in' on deputies

Nine teens were arrested Friday after a disturbance at a middle school basketball tournament in Washington state in which as many as 70 teenagers closed in around three deputies, authorities said.

Deputies from 33 law enforcement units eventually responded to the scene after a report of a disturbance at Gaiser Middle School in Vancouver, Wash., around 5:40 p.m., according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

"Three deputies arrived on scene and were immediately met with verbal hostilities from the large group of teenagers, to include racial slurs, cursing, and threats of assault," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

As the deputies attempted to address a specific individual, about 60 to 70 teenagers began to "close in" on the deputies, the statement said.

The teens continued to curse at the deputies and threaten violence against them, including making death threats, FOX 12 Oregon reported.

As more law enforcement units arrived on the scene, the youths remained disruptive challenging police and school officials, the station reported.

Authorities said they arrested those who failed to comply with orders to leave the premises, the release said.

The nine juveniles were arrested on charges that include trespass, assault, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to the release.

One deputy received minor injuries while struggling with one of the suspects during an arrest, authorities said.