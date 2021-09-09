Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College
Published

9/11 education should 'avoid placing blame,' leave out 'gruesome' details, college students say

American exceptionalism is 'rooted in a lot of colonialist and imperialist notions of how we should treat each other people,' one student said

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
9/11 sunrise memorial ceremony returns to NY beach town Video

9/11 sunrise memorial ceremony returns to NY beach town

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin expects a large crowd for the 20th anniversary ceremony in Point Lookout, N.Y.

9/11 education should "avoid placing blame" and leave out the "gruesome details" of that fateful day so as not to lead to extreme nationalism, according to some college students. 

Students from the University of Florida spoke with Campus Reform recently to share their opinions on how 9/11 should be taught. 

Among their suggestions was to avoid the discussion altogether of who was responsible for the terrorist attacks. Others said the idea of American exceptionalism shouldn’t be mentioned at all in lessons. 

According to one student, American exceptionalism is "rooted in a lot of colonialist and imperialist notions of how we should treat other people." 

HONORING 9/11 FIRST RESPONDERS: REFURBISHED FIRE TRUCK EMBLAZONED WITH NAMES OF THE FALLEN

Another student suggested that a lot of young people who adopt the "dangerous mindset" of American exceptionalism risk growing up to be "extremists and really nationalistic." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their comments come after less than two weeks after the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) posted a video on YouTube that trains teachers to teach students about American exceptionalism during lessons on the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money