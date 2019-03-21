Eighth grader suspended for honoring troops speaks out

Ohio eighth grader Tyler Carlin, who was suspended for honoring fallen troops, appeared with his attorney on “Fox & Friends” Thursday after the school refused to apologize and expunge his record for including a “Nerf gun” in his school project.

“After he had started serving the suspension and we had some time to look into this, we said ‘this is ridiculous, can you make the suspension go away and apologize to Tyler for what you did and we’ll make this all go away’ and they refused to do that,” attorney Travis Faber said.

Carlin was recreating a “battle cross” monument for a Celina Middle School history project. He said his teacher knew all about it but administration officials suspended him for 3 days for bringing a toy gun on campus, which violated school policy.

The Celina school board said it would not make any statement that violates a "student's right to privacy."

Carlin was asked by co-host Brian Kilmeade why the monument meant so much to him.

“This means so much to me because that was the last chance that… the military, their friends got to say goodby to them and then they had to go back out and fight,” Carlin said.

“Also, my dad’s friend is like a grandpa to me. And he, like, showed me his war stories from Vietnam… he just showed me all about that.”

A protest was held at the school Wednesday to support Carlin.

“The community is standing behind me on this,” Carlin said. “They held a protest and it is still going on today.”

Faber made it clear that Carlin and his family will continue to take on school administrators over the suspension.

“We’re going to do whatever we have to, to make this right,” Faber said.