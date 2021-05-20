8-year-old boy, his father among three shot on NYC street

An 8-year-old boy, his father and another man were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Queens on Wednesday night, police and sources said.

The trio were shot in a hail of bullets believed to have been fired by two suspects in a dark-colored sedan on 178th Street near 119th Road in St. Albans at about 9:45 p.m., according to police and sources.

The child was hit in the shoulder, police said. His 39-year-old father was shot in the leg, arm and thigh.

The other man, 57, who was getting out of his car at the time, was grazed in the ankle, according to sources.

Investigators believe the father, who has a known gang affiliation, may have been the intended target, sources said.

None of the victims’ injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.

The father and son were taken to the hospital by police. The other man refused medical attention on scene, according to cops.

Investigators recovered 19 shell casings at the scene, according to sources.

