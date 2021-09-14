Expand / Collapse search
Elderly woman attacked in NYC, fights back as Bible gets stolen

Police are asking the public for help tracking down the suspect

By Emma Colton | Fox News
A man in Queens was seen punching a 77-year-old woman in the face while stealing her purse and Bible

"The suspect approached a 77-year-old woman, punched her in the face, then forcibly removed her purse and bible. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call them at 800-577-TIPS," the NYPD posted on Twitter Tuesday, accompanied by video of the scene.

The incident unfolded on Sunday at about noon in Queens, police said. Surveillance video shows the suspect punching the woman in the face while tugging at her purse. 

He managed to get ahold of the woman’s belongings, and left her with cuts to her hands. She was evaluated by EMS, but refused additional medical treatment, the New York Post reported.  

The suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose as police ask the public for help tracking him down. 

The incident comes after the NYPD released a disturbing video of a separate incident showing a suspect kicking a 32-year-old woman down an escalator in Brooklyn’s Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center Station. 

The suspect in that case is currently still on the loose and is wanted by police for assault.

Your Money