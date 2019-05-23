74-year-old woman kidnapped, raped in San Francisco home: police

A 74-year-old woman was kidnapped in San Francisco street earlier this month, held captive for five hours, and raped repeatedly before being left semi-conscious on a sidewalk, police said.

Manuel Amador, 47, was arrested last Friday in connection with the May 10 attack, KTVU reported. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Authorities said the woman was walking through the Crocker-Amazon district around 8 a.m., when a man pulled her into a house. There was reportedly a pit bull inside that bit her. The man then locked the woman in a room and repeatedly raped her, authorities said.

Authorities said the man then dressed her, dragged her back out and left her barely conscious on the sidewalk, where a passerby found her. The woman was transported to San Francisco General Hospital where she remains, police said.

Prosecutors cited by KGO said the suspect has confessed to the crime. He will be arraigned in court Thursday morning, the report said.

