Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Chicago's Crime Wave
Published

At least 7 people shot in Chicago park; 1 killed, 3 others wounded in separate shooting

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Chicago police president says increase in officers is step in right direction to reduce violenceVideo

Chicago police president says increase in officers is step in right direction to reduce violence

Murders and shooting incidents in the city of Chicago are down compared to the year before. President of Chicago Fraternal Order of Police Kevin Graham reacts.

At least seven people were wounded by gunfire early Sunday in Chicago after someone opened fire near a playground on the city's west side.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in Douglas Park, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Authorities said someone shot their weapon from inside a black Chevrolet Camaro on the street.

2 MOTHERS ACTIVE IN CHICAGO'S ANTI-VIOLENCE MOVEMENT AMONG THOSE SHOT 

Those injured ranged in age from 19 to 25.

Three women, ages 19, 22 and 25, were transported to the hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, the news outlet reported. One man, 20, was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, while another man, 21, was taken to the hospital but was in critical condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two other men — 21 and 23 — took themselves to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

Separately Sunday, one person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in Lawndale, police said. Further information on that incident was not immediately clear.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.