61-year-old Georgia man killed and grandson injured in Fourth of July train accident

A 61-year-old man is dead and a young boy injured after a freight train crashed into his car Thursday afternoon at a railroad crossing in Georgia, dragging the vehicle for a good half-mile, police said.

According to Reynolds Police Chief Lonnie Holder, Melvin Turner was trying to drive across the train tracks with his grandson at Crest Hill Road as the Norfolk Southern train struck the car.

Holder said he received a call of the train accident from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department about 4:24 p.m.-- the first such episode of its kind on Crest Hill Road, he told WMAZ-TV.

Mayor Butch Turner told the station the car was pushed for about half a mile.

Turner was pronounced dead on the scene by coroner Gary Lowe, and the 11-year-old was transported to a hospital in Macon, Fox 24 reported.

Details of his condition have not been released yet.

