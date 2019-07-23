6-year-old among 4 suspects in theft of handguns, police say

Four minors, including a 6-year-old, have been identified as suspects in the theft of several firearms from a North Carolina store, according to reports.

Authorities in the town of Wilson said the young child and three teenagers, ages 14 and 16, broke inside of Dunham’s Sports store last Tuesday morning and swiped 10 handguns.

Police responded to an alarm at 2:15 a.m. and found the inner and outer doors broken, according to The Wilson Times.

Authorities later found a truck from surveillance footage and determined it had been stolen from a parking lot. Police recovered the vehicle in a field. All of the stolen handguns were also located and recovered.

The eldest suspect was slapped with multiple charges, including breaking and entering, and larceny. He was held under a $100,000 secured bond. The two 14-year-old boys were charged as juveniles with the same offenses.

Authorities were in talks with prosecutors and juvenile justice officials to determine what to do with the 6-year-old.