6-month-old mauled to death by babysitter's dog: report

A 6-month-old died after his babysitter's dog attacked him on Tuesday at her home in North Carolina, police said.

The baby, identified as Jacari Long, died from his injuries after being flown to a medical center in Winston-Salem, police said.

BABY GIRL FOUND DEAD INSIDE CALIFORNIA APARTMENT AFTER MOM, SON FALL FROM BALCONY

The babysitter's dog, a boxer-pit bull mix, bit the baby after he was placed on her living room floor, Salisbury police said. The babysitter had walked outside to clean her car at around 2:20 p.m., Salisbury police said in a release. At some point, the babysitter heard her mother scream and ran back inside the home, police said.

Rowan County Animal Control took custody of the dog, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He killed a 6-month-old baby. I was shocked,” neighbor Lanyah Gaines told Fox 46 Charlotte. "I thought he just bit somebody grown."

Salisbury police are investigating the incident.