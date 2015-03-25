6 killed, officer injured in crash near Ohio capital

Police say six people were killed and an officer was injured when a car and a cruiser collided at an intersection just north of Ohio's capital overnight.

The head of the local police union, Jason Pappas, says an officer from suburban Upper Arlington was responding to a robbery report when the crash occurred at an intersection early Friday. Pappas says the officer apparently had his vehicle's police lights and siren on at the time.

Pappas says six people in the other vehicle died, including a small child. He says the officer was being treated for a serious head injury at a hospital but was in stable condition.

A message was left for Perry Township police, who are handling the crash.