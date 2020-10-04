1 dead after 6 shot, including 2 kids, in Atlanta convenience store shooting

One man has died after six people, including two juveniles, were shot Sunday afternoon at a convenience store in Atlanta, according to a report.

All victims were described as "alert conscious and breathing" at Star Discount Food before being taken to area hospitals for treatment.

One of the kids is listed in critical condition.

Police said the suspect fired shots into a crowd following a fight between two women.

A female has been detained after the shooting.

Preliminary reports give little additional details behind the overall circumstances of the shooting.