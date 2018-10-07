6-foot long metal cylinder crashes into New Jersey home after flying through the air

A New Jersey community was stunned after a 6-foot long cylinder was sent flying through the air like a missile, tearing through the wall of a home.

The unlikely projectile in Jersey City had been filled with either compressed gas or air and came from a scrapyard hundreds of yards away, according to Fox5NY.

“I started to cry because this never happened in my life,” Nouha Jellouli, the woman whose apartment was struck, told the station.

Video footage of her home – taken after the cylinder pierced one of its exterior cinderblock walls on Friday – showed debris scattered everywhere and a stove covered in dust.

“That boom was unbelievable, I never experienced anything like this in my life,” one of her neighbors told Fox5NY.

Jellouli said she received a call from her landlord Friday morning who told her that there was an explosion at her house.

No one was reported to be injured in the incident and Jersey City police say they are investigating how the cylinder ended up inside the home.