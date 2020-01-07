Expand / Collapse search
Earthquakes
Puerto Rico hit with 6.5 magnitude earthquake, island-wide blackout reported

By David Aaro | Fox News
A 6.5 magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of Puerto Rico on Tuesday that reportedly caused an island-wide blackout.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit just south of the island at a shallow depth of roughly 6 miles. A tsunami warning was not issued. There was no immediate report of injuries or damage.

The latest earthquake comes less than 24 hours after a 5.8 magnitude quake struck before dawn on Monday. The earlier quake caused damage to the coastal town of Guanica. It also destroyed the famous Punta Ventana stone arch, an iconic landmark described as a "natural wonder."

The Governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez Garced asked residents to remain calm and safe as they receive updates from local emergency departments.

The flurry of quakes in Puerto Rico's southern region began the night of Dec. 28. Victor Huerfano, director of Puerto Rico's Seismic Network, told the AP that shallow quakes were occurring along three faults in Puerto Rico's southwest region: Lajas Valley, Montalva Point and the Guayanilla Canyon. 

He said the quakes overall come as the North American plate and the Caribbean plate squeeze Puerto Rico.

One of the largest and most damaging earthquakes to hit Puerto Rico occurred in October 1918, when a magnitude 7.3 quake struck near the island's northwest coast, unleashing a tsunami and killing 116 people.

The Associated Press contributed to the report

