More than two dozen fake NBA championship rings seized at LA airport, CBP says

Authorities in California recently seized more than two dozen counterfeit National Basketball Association championship rings, which could have cost potential buyers more than half a million dollars.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at Los Angeles International Airport discovered the 28 fake rings in a shipment from China that was bound for Arizona. CBP said in a statement that the rings were apparently meant to be sold as a collection, and added that if genuine, they would have had an estimated retail value of $560,000.

"Scammers take advantage of collectors and pro-basketball fans desiring to obtain a piece of sports history," said CBP's director of field operations in Los Angeles, Carlos Martel. "This seizure illustrates how CBP officers and import specialists protect not only trademarks, but most importantly, the American consumer."

Import specialists confirmed that the designs violated trademarks by the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Air Jordan and the NBA, according to the agency.

Officials said an authentic NBA championship ring typically costs between $10,000 and $40,000. In some cases, the rings can be sold for more than $200,000.

“Transnational criminal organizations are shipping illicit goods to the United States via small express parcels in an attempt to circumvent U.S. laws,” said CBP's port director at LAX, Donald Kusser.

A CBP spokesperson told Fox News no arrests have been made.