A $50,000 reward offered in search of 12-year-old swept away by rogue wave in California

A 12-year-old was swept into the ocean by a rogue wave in the San Francisco bay area Monday, and his family is now offering a $50,000 reward for locating him.

Nearly $200,000 has been raised to assist in the search for Arunay Pruthi, who was last seen by his father and his 8-year-old brother about 100 yards offshore near Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay.

The family and a large team of volunteers are using all resources at their disposal to try to find Pruthi.

"In the search front, we are leveraging multiple options on land, water and sky," Samya Dassarma, a family friend, told Fox News Friday.

"We have hundreds of volunteer beachcombers covering beaches from half moon bay down to Santa Cruz, boats covering the waterfront, drones covering the areas that are hard to access from land, choppers and fixed-wing planes covering from sky. We also have access to some satellite images, and a large number of volunteers poring over drone footage and chopper footage."

More than 64,000 people have signed a petition for the Coast Guard to restart its search.

Given the good weather forecast for Saturday, the search team may use divers to search the area where he was last seen.

A team of volunteers on land will also be in the Half Moon Bay area Saturday moving south.

In a Facebook post, Pruthi's parents have stressed the need for volunteers to "please think of their safety first, and not step on the beach or into the water or in air if the weather (rain, wind etc) or sea conditions (surf, tides, waves, etc.) makes it risky."

"We are very thankful to all of you who are following our efforts, and offering us words of hope & encouragement," Dassarma wrote in the latest update. "This is an incredibly hard period for many of us close to the family, and the outpouring of love & hope is keeping us going."