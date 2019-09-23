5-year-old rescued after dad jumps in front of Bronx train with her: video

A dramatic video recorded at a Bronx subway station Monday morning showed a man rescuing a 5-year-old girl from beneath a train.

The girl can be seen crawling out from under a southbound No. 4 train at the Kingsbridge Road station before the man grabs her and hoists her onto the side platform.

A woman off-camera can be heard shouting, “Little by little, my love, little by little!” in between sobs.

A crowd can be seen trying to console the girl after she’s on the platform.

Authorities say the girl’s 45-year-old father jumped in front of an oncoming train moments earlier with the girl in his arms.

One witness told CBS2 they of seeing a man who “had a little girl in his wrist, and in his arms. Next thing I know, he and her jumped.”

Emergency responders pronounced the father dead at the scene. The girl was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with minor injuries and was reunited with her mother, according to the city fire department.

A police source told the New York Post, “It’s amazing that she’s alive.”

No. 4’s services were suspended between Woodlawn and Burnside Ave. pending an NYPD investigation.