5-year-old girl shot while playing on NYC sidewalk

A five-year-old girl was shot by a stray bullet while playing on the sidewalk in Brooklyn on Monday night, police and sources said.

The child was grazed to the head by a bullet shot in her direction by a male suspect on Montauk Avenue near New Lots Avenue in East New York at around 6:05 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Cops were on the lookout for the shooter on Monday night as the investigation continued.

A witness who lives on the block, Ebony Anderson, said she saw a man open fire while standing near a silver car with its trunk open.

"A guy just turned around and started shooting," said Anderson, who was unloading groceries when the suspect started shooting.

"It just happened so fast," she said. "I was on the phone with my parents and saw my daughter come out of the house and had her run back into the house."

