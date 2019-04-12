Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published
Last Update 11 mins ago

5-year-old child hurt in Mall of America incident

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police in Minnesota say they're investigating an incident at the Mall of America in which a child was reportedly thrown from a third-floor balcony.

Police in Bloomington tweeted that a 5-year-old child suffered injuries and was being treated at a hospital Friday. Police didn't immediately respond to a message seeking details about the incident.

The Star Tribune reports that the child was being treated at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.