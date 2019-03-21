Expand / Collapse search
5 suspects at New Mexico compound face terror charges

By MARY HUDETZ | Associated Press
FILE - This Aug. 13, 2018 pool file photo shows defendants, from left, Jany Leveille, Lucas Morton, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Subbannah Wahhaj entering district court in Taos, N.M., for a detention hearing. Five former residents of a New Mexico compound where authorities found 11 hungry children and a dead 3-year-old boy are due in federal court on terrorism-related charges. The two men and three women living at the compound raided in August are being arraigned Thursday, March 21, 2019, on new charges of supporting plans for violent attacks. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Five former residents of a New Mexico compound where authorities found the remains of a 3-year-old boy are due in federal court on terrorism-related charges.

The charges include conspiring to attack law enforcement and military members.

The two men and three women living at the compound raided in August are being arraigned Thursday on new federal charges of supporting plans for violent attacks. The charges were included in a superseding indictment last week. The group has been in federal custody since August on firearms charges.

Four members of the group also are charged in the kidnapping of the boy who died at the compound. He had suffered from medical disabilities that authorities say went untreated.

Defense attorneys say the five will plead not guilty to charges.