5 puppies found abandoned in duffel bag in an Arizona trash bin: officials

Five puppies were found in a duffel bag in an Arizona dumpster on Monday, officials said.

The Arizona Humane Society tweeted on Tuesday that out of the five puppies found in the Phoenix dumpster, “two puppies were deceased and three 11-week-old Chihuahuas have survived.”

"A Good Samaritan went to throw out some trash in the dumpster, and they saw a duffel bag moving, so they opened it and there were five puppies in there," Kelsey Dickerson with the Arizona Humane Society told KSAZ-TV.

The television station reported that the surviving puppies are all female, 11-week-old Chihuahua mixes. Veterinarians at the Arizona Humane Society reportedly examined the puppies and said they are doing very well.

The animal shelter did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for information about the surviving puppies and when they would be available for adoption. KSAZ-TV reported that the Chihuahuas should be available on Thursday.

The station also reported that the puppies who did not survive would be sent to Midwestern University for necropsies.