Virginia
Published

5 people trapped in cave in Virginia; rescue underway

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A rescue operation was underway early Sunday in Russell County, Virginia, where five people were believed to be trapped inside a cave.

All five were believed to be OK but unable to get out because the path had become too slippery, WCYB-TV of Bristol, Va., reported.

“Heavy equipment” was being brought to the area for use in the rescue, Jess Powers, an emergency management official for the southwestern Virginia county, told the station.

State-level resources are being brought to the area as well, WJHL-TV in Johnson City, Tenn., reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.