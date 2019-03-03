5 people caught on video beating homeless men on New York City street, stealing $5 before fleeing

Police are hunting for five attackers who were captured on video beating homeless men sleeping on a New York City sidewalk and stealing $5 from a victim before fleeing the area.

The homeless men — between the ages 41 and 61 — were sleeping in front of a shop in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn when their assailants approached them around 6:45 a.m. last Saturday, New York City police said. The group asked the homeless men for money before punching, kicking and throwing objects at them.

Surveillance video showed the attackers repeatedly kicking one of the men before going to a second person sleeping under a white blanket. They’re seen stomping on the man’s head and dragging him into the street.

The attackers took $5 before fleeing the scene. Two homeless men were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries. One of the men who initially refused medical attention was later hospitalized with severe head trauma.

He was listed in critical condition as of Saturday.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted the disturbing video asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

“Please watch this disturbing video — somebody in the @NYPD66Pct community knows these cowards. Sharing responsibility for public safety means picking up the [phone] and helping your police make your neighborhood safer. You can remain anonymous and you’ll get paid for your effort, too,” O’Neill wrote on Twitter.

Anyone with information is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.