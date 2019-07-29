Baltimore homes ablaze in string of suspicious fires, police investigating

A string of suspicious fires -- all breaking out in the same area at about the same time early Sunday morning -- had authorities in Baltimore, Md., on Monday investigating the possibility the blazes were intentionally set.

At least 11 fires were reported in the Edmondson Village neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore, with the first reports of flames coming in at 1:50 a.m. and the final fire placed under control by 4 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department told Fox News on Monday.

The incidents being investigated included six dwelling fires, four trash fires and one vehicle fire, officials said.

CHICAGO BOY, 5, CREDITED WITH SAVING 13 PEOPLE FROM HOUSE FIRE

The close proximity and time frame of the fires has some residents suspecting arson, and one woman whose home was among those ravaged by fire told WBAL she has "no idea why somebody would do that to something that's living in a house."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope whoever's doing it, I hope their heart feels good," Crystal Christian said. "'Cause mine don't, mine is hurting right now — 'cause you took my whole life away from me,"